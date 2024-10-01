Navi Mumbai: A 29-year-old transport operator died barely 30 minutes after celebrating his birthday on Sunday as the vehicle in which he and his friends were travelling turned turtle at Nhava. 29-year-old dies in accident after ringing in b’day

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Aniket Balu Pawar, originally from Aurangabad, was supposed to leave for Punjab on Monday and his friends decided to ring in his birthday at midnight on Sunday. The group travelled to Nhava village in a Fortuner driven by Pawar, where he cut a cake. They then headed to a local hotel to have dinner.

“At around 12.30am, they decided to return to their respective homes and were on their way back when the vehicle toppled,” said a police officer.

Police suspect the vehicle was speeding and Pawar lost control while taking a turn as he was driving rashly. “The vehicle toppled and rolled over a few times which left the driver with fatal injuries,” said the officer.

The entire group was rushed to Apollo hospital in Belapur. While Pawar was declared dead on admission, his friends were shifted to Vashi municipal hospital to undergo treatment for injuries and fractures.

“An accidental death report has been registered at Belapur. The case will be transferred to Nhava police station after statements of the injured are recorded,” said the police officer quoted earlier.