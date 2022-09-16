29-year-old woman murdered near auto stand outside Panvel railway station; killer not identified

A 29-year-old digital marketing professional working in Thane was murdered outside the busy Panvel railway station at around 10pm on Thursday while she was on her way home from work.

The incident occurred near the auto rickshaw stand outside the railway station towards New Panvel side in front of many people who were present on the road.

The victim, identified as Priyanka Rawat, resided with her in-laws and husband at Vihighar in Panvel Taluka. According to the police, it seems to be a planned murder wherein the accused was probably waiting for her outside the railway station and started walking behind her after she came out and suddenly slit her throat and fled the spot.

“The accused threw the knife at the spot and ran away, and surprisingly none of the public thought of following him. Being an auto stand, there was a lot of crowd and many autos too were there. If anybody had followed the accused, he could have been immediately nabbed,” a police official from Panvel RPF said.

Following the incident, Panvel railway GRP, Panvel RPF and Khandeshwar police reached the spot. Rawat was taken to a hospital and was declared dead on arrival. After the incident, the victim’s husband had called on her phone to check where she had reached. The phone was answered by the police, who informed him about the incident. Her husband, Devrath Rawat, works as a team leader in an e-commerce company.

Khandeshwar police, along with Unit II of the Navi Mumbai crime branch, are investigating the case.

“We are investigating from all angles and are yet to detain anyone,” Subhash Kokate, senior police inspector from Khandeshwar police station, said. “We have procured the CCTV footage and are scanning them. Being night time, it is not very clear,” another officer privy to the investigation said.

Right from mistaken identity to stalker, all angles are being probed by the police.