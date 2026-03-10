Maharashtra: 2nd heatwave in less than a week; temp at Ram Mandir hits 42.5C

Mumbai: On Monday, the city experienced its second heatwave in less than a week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather stations at seven locations revealed that daytime temperature at Ram Mandir touched a whopping 42.5 degrees Celcius, while the maximum temperature at Vikhroli stood at 41.7 degrees Celsius. Mumbai, India. Mar 09, 2026 - As Mumbai swelters under a relentless heatwave, children seek relief by bathing in the Arabian Sea at Juhu Beach. Current temperatures are 4 to 5 degrees above normal and are expected to remain high. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai for the next two days. Mumbai, India. Mar 09, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

On Sunday, the IMD had issued a heatwave or severe heatwave warning in isolated pockets of the city, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for Monday, and the warning stays applicable till 8.30am on Tuesday.

The IMD sounds a ‘heatwave’ warning when maximum temperatures are over 6℃ above the normal, and 6.4 degrees Celsius. above normal is classified as severe heatwave. On Monday, the Santacruz weather stations saw a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. At 4.8 degrees Celsius above normal, Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures hovered around 39.3 degrees Celsius at Vidyavihar, 39.1 degrees Celsius at Dahisar, 38.9 degrees Celsius at Chembur, 37.9 degrees Celsius at Bandra, and 36.2 degrees Celsius at Byculla. The minimum temperatures at Santacruz and Colaba were 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal at 21.3 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“The spike in temperatures is attributed to the anticyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea near south Gujarat and neighbouring areas including Mumbai, and easterly winds that cause the sea breeze to set in late,” said Sushma Nair, senior scientist, IMD Mumbai. “There is likely to be a let up from Tuesday evening.”

Last week, on Thursday, Mumbai experienced its first heat wave of the season, also the earliest in at least a decade, with the maximum temperature touching 38.9 degrees Celsius.