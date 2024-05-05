3 arrested for beating security guard to death

BHIWANDI: The Ganeshpuri police in Thane rural arrested three people on Thursday for allegedly beating a 43-year-old security guard to death in a road rage accident. The deceased’s colleague, who was riding pillion with him, was also thrashed and escaped with minor injuries. HT Image

The accused are Gurunath Gopal Thakare, 45, an auto driver, and his farmer accomplices, Gurunath Dinkar Wazare, 53, and Dashrath Devlya Wazare, 51, all residents of Usgaon village.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday when the prime accused Thakare, was returning to Usgaon in his auto-rickshaw with the two co-accused and their family seated in the auto from Parol Road after attending a marriage ceremony. Thakare, who was speeding, dashed into Amrendra Manjit Singh, a security guard at Gurudev Siddha Peeth in Bhiwandi, and his colleague Pawan Singh, who were coming from the opposite direction.

“After the accident, a heated argument erupted between them, and the auto driver started manhandling the victim. The other two accused joined him and started hitting the two on the motorcycle,” Dharamraj Sonke, investigation officer, said. The trio bashed the security guard using wooden sticks, fists and kicks, said the police officer, adding that the trio hit the victim on his private parts, after which he fell on the road, and they fled.

The duo had managed to escape from the scene, but later, Amrendra’s condition deteriorated. “He was admitted to a private hospital in Vasai, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Sonke.

Pawan, the complainant in this case, filed an FIR, and a case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 307(attempt to murder),337 (causing hurt by act endangering life and personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life and personal safety of others), 323 (punishment for voluntarily hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accused were produced before a local court and remanded in police custody till May 7.