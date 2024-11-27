3 blasts in Dongri building, narrow escape for residents

MUMBAI: A major fire raged for four hours in a 22-story building in Dongri on Wednesday, as an explosion caused by an LPG cylinder triggered a blaze that led to two other explosions, on separate floors. The fire, categorized as Level III, and accompanying blasts caused panic in the densely populated neighbourhood. The incident, which occurred at 1.07 pm at Ansari Heights, on Nishan Pada Road, left four people injured, including a woman firefighter, but there were no casualties. Mumbai, India - Nov. 27, 2024: A massive fire broke out in a 22-story building after an LPG cylinder exploded. The incident took place on the 14th floor of Ansari Heights located on Nishan Pada Road in Dongari in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Santosh Sawant said that construction work was underway on the 15th floor, when the first explosion took place due to an LPG cylinder. The fire it caused spread to the 16th floor, through an open window. From there, flames spread to the 10th floor, where another cylinder exploded, and to the 19th floor, where an AC unit compressor exploded.

Local residents said the explosions were so loud that they thought a series of bombs had gone off. As the fire spread quickly, some residents managed to flee the building while around 50 residents were herded to the terrace, where they remained for four hours till it was safe to come down.

Ansari Heights, originally a three-story building, had been redeveloped to a 22-storey building and is home to 3,000 residents. Many are new to the building.

During the rescue operation, firefighter Anjali Jamade (35) sustained a shoulder injury from a falling glass shard. Two residents of the 15th floor, Nasir Ansari (49) and Samin Ansari (44), suffered 15% and 22% burn injuries, respectively. Another resident, Sana Ansari (32), was treated for minor injuries.

The firefighting effort involved 12 water tankers, 10 fire engines, a 90-meter hydraulic ladder, and 20 breathing apparatus sets. The narrow lanes and cheek-by-jowl buildings posed major challenges for the fire brigade.

Residents said at least 50 residents, many senior citizens and children, were evacuated to the terrace of the building, from the 10th floor upward. The fire lasted about four hours, during which time local NGOs, including Yuva Umeed Foundation and Brotherhood Foundation, provided shelter and food to displaced residents.

Ashfaq Dorajiwallah, a senior citizen from the 22nd floor, managed to leave the building with the help of others, but his family—including his wife, daughter-in-law, and two toddlers—took refuge on the terrace. Dorajiwallah criticised the building for lacking fire safety measures and claimed that the 23rd storey was illegally constructed. He also said there was no refuge area or parking facility, which were supposed to be built on the fifth floor. “This is the third fire incident in the building,” he said. “The last fire incident was three months ago in the meter room,” he added.

Moin Dorajiwallah, a resident of the 22ndst floor, described how his family was trapped on the terrace from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm, with no water for the first two hours. Once the fire was controlled, water and biscuits were sent up to the terrace. One of the flats on an upper story was also provided for refuge.

Amina Soratia, a resident of the 21st floor, recounted how about 50 people rushed to the terrace when the blaze started. Sania Soratia, another resident, tearfully reunited with her son after the fire was put out. “I was returning from dropping my children at school when the explosion occurred. I immediately called my family, advising them to switch off the gas, and they all managed to escape to the terrace,” said Soratia.

Newly elected MLA Amin Patel has inquired from Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief fire officer, on whether refuge areas were constructed in Ansari building and a report will be submitted in three days in this matter.