3 injured as fire breaks out in a shop Mumbai’s Saki Naka area
At least three people were injured in a fire that broke out in a shop in Mumbai’s Saki Naka area on Tuesday. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
The fire at the shop in New India Market at Khairani Road, near Rehmani Hotel, in Kurla West’s Saki Naka was reported at 10.37 am. It was declared a level 2 fire at 11.03 am, officials said.
The injured have been identified as Tilak Ramdas (17), Rafiq Ahmed (40), and Amit Kumar (38). All three have been admitted to the city's Rajawadi Hospital.
More details are awaited.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 injured as fire breaks out in a shop Mumbai’s Saki Naka area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra gram panchayat polls: BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP claim victory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Over 800 students with 80% and above secure FYJC seats after five admission rounds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt rejects General Motors’ plea to close Talegaon plant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Metro-4 coaches: Bombardier lowest bidder, Chinese manufacturer ‘non-responsive’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Application seeking action for contempt against Kangana Ranaut filed in Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate member files petition against new University of Mumbai registrar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body to restart vaccination drive from Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC demolishes chimneys of Kalbadevi gold processing units after complaints of pollution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai EOW registers FIR against Telugu channel for causing loss to actor-producer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra vaccine drive to resume today at 258 centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two mild cases of AEFI reported in Mumbai after Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government-appointed panel appointed to suggest alternate Metro car shed visits Aarey and Kanjurmarg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Oshiwara police arrests two rape accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body plans 5-km cycle track between Mahim fort and Bandra fort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox