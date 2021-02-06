3 women philanthropists help Murbad Adivasis with sanitary napkins
Three women from Murbad have been saving 10 per cent of their monthly income to provide sanitary napkins to the women in Adivasi padas of Murbad.
Though Murbad is almost 20km away from the city, women in Adivasi padas struggle to get basic menstrual hygiene products. Also, they are from the lower economic strata and cannot afford to spend on menstrual hygiene.
The three women, and friends, Urmila Late, 32, Suvarna Thakare, 34 and Yogita Shirke, 36, do not have any political or social connection but have been helping these tribal women since the lockdown by either educating them or providing basic facilities.
Late, along with her husband, operates a family business of selling and servicing inverters. She informed that the three have distributed sanitary napkins to over 680 women from twenty tribal hamlets in Murbad.
Late said, “We save at least 10 per cent of our family income every month to use it for these women who are deprived of basic hygiene and education. We had distributed sanitary napkins last year to all the migrant women who walked for miles to reach their home towns. We also provided clothes to the migrant women and those in the tribal hamlets.”
Thakare added that they started distributing the sanitary napkins on January 26 and made sure that the women have stock lasting up to two months.
“These hamlets are 15km-20km away from the city. Women use soiled clothes during menstruation, leading to infection. We have provided them napkins for two months and will visit two months later for the next lot. Last time, when we provided them in bulk, a few men sold these napkins to earn money. So, this time we did not provide them in bulk.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to inaugurate Narayan Rane’s medical college in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price rise again in Mumbai; petrol now at ₹93.49
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Man booked for attacking live-in partner with blade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress appoints Nana Patole as chief of its Maharashtra unit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMS student from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai bags ₹30L annual package
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane civic body budget: Ambitious projects kept on hold for now, says TMC chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC suspends sentence of man convicted of raping minor cousin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh differences in MVA over making BMC single planning authority
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body’s income from investments likely to drop by half this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wall of Humanity has no takers in Kalyan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget: Mumbai may not get respite from flooding at 97 spots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane civic body budget ₹1.3K-cr less than last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra crosses 400,000 Covid vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stations on Mumbai rail network to get 80 escalators, 50 lifts, 15 FoB
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane corporators demand status of earlier budget, create ruckus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox