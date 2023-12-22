30-year-old gambling addict held for stealing 12 bikes in 4 months

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old gambling addict was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing 12 two-wheelers from Eastern suburbs in the past 4 months. The police said that the accused, Mangesh Ramchandra Gupta, has also robbed several people — purportedly to fund his gambling habit

The police recovered 12 bikes stolen from him.

Gupta is a resident of Laxmiwadi in Kalwa East and used to work as a delivery boy. He had parked all stolen bikes in a compound near his residence and was looking for potential buyers to sell after changing their registration numbers, said senior inspector Rajesh Kewale of the Pant Nagar police station.

According to the police, the episode came to light after a case was registered, after Gupta stole a motor scooter (registration MH 03 CJ 0438) parked outside IDBI Bank in Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar East on December 2, between 3 to 3:30 pm.

During the investigation, police found footage in which Gupta was captured in the CCTV camera installed near the spot of the incident. The police eventually identified the accused and he was nabbed near his residence. “We suspect he has stolen other bikes and sold them in the market, and are trying to find out. He has a habit of online gambling and therefore requires money to place bets, said Kewale.

During interrogation, he revealed that he was involved in at least 12 cases of motorcycle thefts at various locations and two cases registered in Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar, one in Bhandup, two cases in Mulund, and three cases in Powai, while one in Shivaji Park, Dadar and two in Thane, said Kewale.

All bikes were recovered, and victims have been informed. The accused was produced before a court and remanded in police custody till December 24.