MUMBAI: A banker was run over by a luxury bus on Thursday while he was crossing SV Road in Borivali West. The man was returning home when the incident took place. 31-year-old bank executive run over by luxury bus in Borivali

The deceased, Sairaj Mahendra Chavan, was a Standard Chartered Bank employee and lived with his family in Mira Road East. According to the police, the accident took place after work, in the evening, near Sharayu Bar at SV Road, Borivali West. He was going to pick up his wife that evening as the couple usually returned home from work at the same time around 8pm. A luxury bus that was heading to Borivali knocked him down when he was crossing the road. One of his friends from work, who was with him at the time, informed Chavan’s father of the accident.

Chavan was rushed to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali West, where he was declared dead.

The 48-year-old driver, Mohammad Kalam Lalan Khan, was booked under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (punishments for driving or riding a vehicle on a public road in a dangerous or careless manner) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and arrested later that night.