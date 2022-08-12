33-year-old arrested for murdering 65-year-old man in Bhiwandi

Three days after finding the body of a 65-year-old Bhiwandi resident bludgeoned to death, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have arrested a 33-year-old man for murder.

The police said that the murder was committed over a long-standing fight between the accused and the deceased.

The two used to stay together on one of the Mezzanine floors of the same mill compound.

The deceased was identified as Iqbal Ahmad Sakib Ansari, a resident of Khan Compound in Bhiwandi. His wife died five years ago and his two sons are married and live in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was known to have gone into depression after the death of his wife.

The accused, Sherbahadur Singh (33) is an alcoholic who works on daily wages in a power loom. He used to sleep at the deceased’s place in a power loom five months ago but the deceased did not like him and started a heated argument over sharing the place often.

Police said that during the investigation they learnt that Singh was missing after the offence and suspected him. One police team was formed to search him. The cops also alerted the reliable informers about Singh. Singh was not using a mobile phone, making it difficult to track him.

Nilesh Jadhav, police sub-inspector, Shanti Nagar police station, said, “We received information on Thursday that he was hiding in one of the power loom units in Jabbar Compound in Bhiwandi. We reached the spot and nabbed him. During the interrogation, he revealed that he committed the crime as he suspected Ansari to have stolen his mobile and watch.

Jadhav further added that the deceased used to harass him over sharing the place in the loom to sleep. On the day of the incident, Singh, under the influence of alcohol, came to the power loom and slept at around 1.30am. The deceased was already asleep by then.

“Ansari kicked him for sleeping in his space. This enraged Singh, who went down the power loom and took a stone weighing 20-25kg and smashed Ansari’s face with it. He then fled from the back door of the loom where there were no CCTV cameras,” police said.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that his mobile was missing for the last five to six months. He also loved wrist watches and claimed that his watch also went missing a few months ago and he suspected Ansari to have stolen both of them.

The accused was produced before the Bhiwandi court and remanded to police custody till August 16.