34 CR stations could accommodate 15-car local trains by Aug end

Mumbai: Two months after five people died and eight others were injured after falling off two overcrowded trains crossing each other at Mumbra, Central Railway (CR) is expediting work to elongate platforms at 34 suburban stations so that they can accommodate 15-car trains.

These include two stations on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan fast corridor, eight stations on the Thane-Kalyan slow corridor, and 24 stations on the Kalyan-Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli route, according to officials aware of developments. In total, 26 platforms at these 34 stations will be elongated.

Dr Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer, CR, said that the two stations identified on the CSMT-Kalyan fast corridor will be ready to accommodate 15-car trains by the end of August. For the rest of the stations, CR officials said that their internal deadline is August 31, but the work will be completed by the end of the monsoon at the latest.

Last week, during his visit to Mumbai, Railway Board chairman and chief executive Satish Kumar directed CR authorities to increase the number of 15-coach services to ensure a safer and convenient journey. This was after the June 9 incident at Mumbra once again highlighted the perennial issue of overcrowding in local trains.

The plans

All stations on the slow corridor between Thane and Kalyan will be readied to operate 15-car trains, corresponding to a 25% increase in carrying capacity, officials said. These include Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva, Kopar, Dighe, Thakurli, and Kalyan.

At present, platforms for 15-car local trains are available on the fast corridor at CSMT (platform 7), Byculla (platforms 3 and 4), Dadar (platforms 9A, 11, and 12), Kurla (platforms 5 and 6), Ghatkopar (platforms 3 and 4), Bhandup (platforms 3 and 4), Mulund (platforms 3 and 4), Thane (platforms 5, 6, 7, and 8), Dombivli (platforms 4 and 5) and Kalyan (platforms 1, 1A, 4, 5, 6, and 7).

“Extending the length of platforms, shifting signal poles and overhead cables (OHE) at the stations between Thane and Kalyan is first on the list of works. The initial preparatory work will begin, for which tenders are being called. Considering the on-ground constraints, it is certainly a tough project to take up, but this will certainly ease crowding,” said a senior CR official, requesting anonymity as they aren’t authorised to speak to the media.

The work to extend platforms is at various stages. For instance, at Mumbra and Vikhroli, tenders have been called for the overhead cables work, which includes shifting OHE poles, signalling systems and tracks to create more space for extending existing platforms, officials said.

One of the major obstacles is at Diva, where CR has built girders for a road over bridge (ROB), but civic authorities are not finishing the approach roads for it, said another CR official. “Unless this work is done, we cannot close the level crossing gate nor extend the platforms right up to the existing level crossing gate, which remains a preferred choice. We are looking at the option of extending platforms on the other end,” the official added.

Diva is one of the busiest stations on the CR suburban network, where around 70-75% of the 894 daily local train services make a halt. As a result, the level crossing at Diva significantly impacts the punctuality of train services. On average, this gate is opened at least 39 times a day, allowing 800,000-900,000 vehicles to cross the tracks.

Further north of Kalyan, CR authorities have identified 11 stations—Shahad, Ambivli, Titwala, Khadavli, Vasind, Asangaon, Atgaon, Thansit, Khardi, Umbermali, and Kasara—in the North-East section. Likewise, 14 stations on the South-East section—Vithalwadi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Vangani, Shelu, Bhivpuri, Karjat, Palasdari, Kelavali, Kalyan, Dolavali, Lowjee, and Khopoli—are also part of the plans.

Once this work is complete, the entire Thane-Kalyan-Kasara/Khopoli corridor will have local trains with a 25% additional capacity. CR authorities have identified five stations on the fast corridor, as well, on which 15-car trains will halt in the future—CSMT, Vikhroli, Kalwa, Mumbra, and Diva.