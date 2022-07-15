34-year-old man held for raping, killing 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi
A 34-year-old unemployed man was arrested for allegedly raping his 10-year-old daughter and strangling her to death in Bhiwandi.
The girl allegedly regularly stopped her alcoholic father from physically assaulting her mother. The accused sexually assaulted the girl, then strangled her to death and called his wife from work, telling her to come home and cook dinner for him.
The girl was home on Thursday as the schools were closed due to heavy rain. Her mother works in a godown in Bhiwandi and had gone for work. The accused had no job and used to be away from home for several days a week. He came home on Thursday. The victim, a Class 6 student, and her mother usually argued with the man for not earning and instead stealing the mother’s money to buy alcohol. The couple had another 12-year-old son who stays with his mother’s family in Telangana.
Chetan Kakde, senior police inspector of Bhiwandi city police, said, “On Thursday, the accused came home drunk at around 5pm after two days, when the girl fought with him. In a fit of rage, he locked the door, raped the girl and strangled her to death with a cotton towel.”
The man then kept a cushion on her face, made her look like she was sleeping and called his wife several times to inquire when she would return.
An officer added, “The mother saw the girl sleeping on the bed when she returned home. The man told her that she was sleeping as she got tired after playing in the rain. Believing it to be true, the woman cooked dinner and went to wake her daughter. She realised that the girl was unconscious and took her to a hospital. The man accompanied her, pretending to care.”
The doctor, on examining the girl, called the police while the man fled the hospital.
Kakade said, “The mother was suspicious of the husband. So, we looked for him and found him within an hour. Initially, he refused killing his daughter but later on confessed to the crime. We have booked him for murder and under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act. He has been remanded to police custody till July 22.”
Dry spell set to end, showers expected in UP next week
LUCKNOW After a dry spell, rains are predicted in Uttar Pradesh from next week as the monsoon trough will shift from the southern to the northern part of the state, according to India Meteorological Department. Lucknow can expect a change in weather from Monday or Tuesday. The southwest monsoon covered the entire country by July 2, but UP experienced very little rain, said JP Gupta, Lucknow met director.
With major projects going at snail’s pace, face traffic snarls in Thane for at least another 2 years
With the construction of various infrastructure projects worth ₹50,000Cr going at a snail's pace, the commuters and residents in Thane might not have any respite from traffic congestion in tThane cityfor at least the next two years. One of the projects is the widening of Kopri Rail Over Bridge along the Eastern Express Highway, the first phase of which began in April 2018 and the second phase in 2021.
Giving hope and love to regional artists and writers, one edition at a time
Budding writers, poets, and artists of the region now have a new platform to showcase their talent. Rhyvers Media Group launched its monthly literary magazine Rhyvers Beat, in collaboration with the Chandigarh Literary Society, at the UT Guest House, Sector 6, Chandigarh on Friday. “Authors and creative artists are always on the lookout for quality platforms to exhibit their immense talents. I congratulate the team of Rhyvers Beat for providing one such avenue,” Dr Sumita Misra, IAS, additional chief secretary, Haryana, and chairperson of Chandigarh Literary Society said.
Plan to ensure 24x7 power supply in time to come, says UP minister
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma on Friday said that while trying to successfully deal with the immediate challenges posed by the state's power sector, the government also had an ambitious plan to ensure qualitative and uninterrupted 24x7 power supply to people in the time to come. He said the work to separate agriculture feeders to ensure reliable power supply to farmers was also in full swing. Setting up two new distribution substations.
Free Covid vax booster dose facility launched across UP
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak launched the free Covid vaccine booster dose facility at government vaccination centres in the state on Friday. Adityanath visited the Civil Hospital here for the launch and took stock of vaccination booths on the campus. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the state's health minister, got his booster dose administered at the Civil Hospital.
