35-days LPG wait rolled back in Thane to avoid panic

Thane: A few hours after the Thane district administration extended the waiting period for domestic LPG cylinder deliveries in urban areas from 25 days to 35 days on Wednesday, the order was reversed to avoid unnecessary panic among the public. On Wednesday alone, 60,079 cylinders were delivered, while 3,29,721 deliveries are pending, officials said. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

To address rising complaints, the district supply office has set up two dedicated 24x7 helplines and deployed special teams of rationing officials to survey areas reporting a high number of delivery delays and gas shortages across the district. The teams have also been directed to act against black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders. In the past week, officials conducted raids at two locations in Kalyan and Bhiwandi, where gas cylinders were confiscated and police cases were registered against those involved.

District supply officer Sarjerao Mhaske Patil said the surge in waiting time was largely due to panic booking by consumers fearing a prolonged shortage. He ordered the extension in the waiting period on Wenesday morning, increasing the it by 10 day. In the evening, the order was revised, to avoid any further panic among the masses. “There are 27,51,560 registered LPG subscribers in Thane district. On Wednesday alone, 60,079 cylinders were delivered, while 3,29,721 deliveries are pending. We appeal to citizens not to panic book. Once booked, cylinders will be delivered within the specified time frame,” he said.

On commercial LPG, Patil said there were no official instructions yet but acknowledged complaints that commercial cylinders were being sold on the black market for around ₹3,000, with limited availability.

Meanwhile, a review meeting was held on Monday at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) office, led by the mayor, Sharmila Rohit Pimpalolkar, and the municipal commissioner, Saurabh Rao, to assess domestic and commercial LPG supply, stock availability and distribution.

They directed officials to ensure timely gas supply to citizens, take strict action against black marketing and expedite pending piped gas connections in residential societies. Representatives of HP Gas mentioned in the meeting that customers booking cylinders online were receiving timely deliveries and steps were being taken to reduce the waiting list.

Officials were also instructed to compile ward-wise data on pending piped gas connections and coordinate with gas companies to fast-track approvals. It was noted that in several areas, piped gas connections had been approved but supply had not started even after four to five years in some cases, prompting orders for immediate action.

In the meeting, Rao emphasized on better coordination between rationing offices and gas agencies, setting timelines for pending applications, and addressing complaints raised by local representatives.

He added that the gas supply issue is not limited to Thane but is a nationwide concern, and efforts will be made at the local level, in line with state and central policies, to provide relief to citizens.