35-year-old arrested for sodomising 16-year-old in Ambernath

A 35-year-old allegedly raped a 16-year-old boy who came to Mumbai from the accused’s native village in Uttar Pradesh.

The survivor was helping the accused’s brother who owns a shop in Ambernath. The accused slept beside the boy earlier this week and allegedly sodomised him. The boy later was also assaulted by the accused, identified as Umerkhan Usman Ullah Khan, for telling the incident to his mother.

Shivaji Nagar police of Ambernath has arrested the accused.

According to Shivaji Nagar police officials, the incident happened on November 15 night, when the survivor was sleeping alone in one of the shops. At around 10pm, the accused went to sleep near the boy. Initially, the boy didn’t realise as he was in deep sleep but later the accused allegedly forcefully sodomised him. The boy started crying when the accused slapped him and asked him to shut his mouth.

A police officer said, “The boy later informed his mother over phone about the pain he was going through. The boy’s mother called the accused and demanded an explanation and also asked him to send her son back to their village. This enraged the accused who assaulted the survivor, breaking two of his teeth. A shop owner in the same area saw that the boy’s face was swollen. He took him home and won his trust, when the boy narrated the incident. He immediately brought the boy to the police station and filed a case under Section 377 of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.