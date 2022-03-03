35-year-old arrested in Thane for cheating 35 people of 2.56Cr

Thane police have arrested a 35-year-old man for cheating 35 people with the promise of giving three times higher returns on their investments. The arrested man and his colleague formed a finance company and cheated people to the tune of ₹2.56Cr.

A case was registered by Thane Nagar police station while the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is investigating the matter and arrested the accused.

The accused, identified as Tushar Salunke, is a resident of Pokharan Road, Thane and established his company along with some partners in the name of Suntan Investment and Research, Suntan Wanderlust Pvt Ltd, Suntan Capital Pvt Ltd. They assured more than 35 investors with lucrative returns on their investment every three and six months. But the accused didn’t return their hard-earned money and neither the interest.

An officer from EOW said, “The accused had taken money from people on a time-to-time basis within a year’s span in 2020. We arrested Salunke for duping several people and further investigation is going on.”