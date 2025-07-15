MUMBAI: A 36-year-old was killed and his wife was severely injured on Sunday when a speeding tempo hit their bike from behind as the duo was heading south on the Eastern Express Highway. The Nehru Nagar police have launched a manhunt for the tempo driver who fled the scene after the accident. 36-year-old killed, wife seriously injured in hit-and-run on EEH

According to the police, the deceased, Shahid Mansuri, lives in the Labour Camp area in Matunga West with his wife Iram, his parents, and his younger brother. His father owns a gas welding business in the area, and Shahid worked as a bodyguard in a private firm.

On Sunday, Shahid’s holiday, his wife had gone to her mother’s house in Mankhurd, and the incident occurred when he had picked up his wife and the duo were returning home on his bike. The police said the couple left Mankhurd around 6:45pm while it was raining, and soon after he crossed the Amar Mahal junction on the Eastern Express Highway, a speeding tempo hit their bike from behind.

The police said that the impact threw the couple off the two wheeler, and while his wife fell on the side of the road, Shahid landed on the road divider and suffered severe head injuries. The tempo driver did not stop to help the injured and instead fled the spot. The police said that passersby rushed the couple to Sion Hospital.

When they reached the hospital, Shahid was unconscious and his wife was semi conscious. Shahid’s father, Salim Mansuri, soon arrived at the hospital after people contacted him and informed him about the incident. Shahid was declared dead while being treated, and his wife is still at the hospital.

The police have registered a case against the tempo driver for rash and negligent driving based on Salim’s statement. “We have been checking the CCTV footage of the spot and on the highway to get the details of the tempo driver,” said senior inspector Ankush Khedkar of the Nehru Nagar police station.