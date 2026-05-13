38-year-old seriously injured in firing at Dockyard Road

MUMBAI: A 38-year-old man was seriously injured on Tuesday evening when he was shot at while entering his office in Dockyard Road. The victim, Sameer Asif Shaikh, is the son of Asif Khan alias Asif Dadhi, who is said to have underworld connections, and police suspect that the latter may have been the real target of the attack. (Shutterstock)

According to the JJ Marg police, the attack occurred around 6.15pm, when two men on a bike approached Shakikh from behind, as he was entering his office. The pillion rider fired one round at him, which hit him on his waist. He was rushed to JJ Hospital, where doctors said he was out of danger.

The police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the shooter and his accomplice who rode the bike.

Shaikh’s father acquired the nick name Asif Dadhi after he grew a beard following his Haj pilgrimage in 1998. He was arrested in 2000 after police apparently mistook him for a realtor bearing the same name, who was connected to Chhota Shakeel. He was charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act for allegedly financing shooters, but was acquitted after spending 18 months in jail.

In 2010, Dadhi was among two persons injured in a shootout in Bhendi Bazaar which left two others dead. Police suspect the attack on his son may be linked to the 2010 incident, and he may have been the real target of the attack.