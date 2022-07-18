39-year-old rescued from drowning in Bhatsa river
Five residents of Shahapur Taluka including a 12-year-old boy saved a 39-year-old woman from drowning in Bhatsa river.
The group swam for over 500m in the river against heavy flow of the current and saved Reshma Jadhav on Sunday evening.
Jadhav and three other family members stopped near Garse overbridge at the banks of Bhatsa river to enjoy the view.
Ravi Kudal, 45, a relative of Jadhav, said, “We had come to Shahapur to visit our relatives. On our way back to Titwala, we decided to spend some time on the banks of Bhatsa river. My sister-in-law went into the water to wash off her dirty sandals. But, she slipped into the water and due to the heavy flow, she was swept away from the banks. None of us knew swimming. We started calling for help when the police patil of the village immediately called some residents who came within minutes with rescue equipment like ropes and life jackets, and jumped into the river.”
She went 500m ahead where the water was at least 20 feet deep.
Pradeep Gaikar, head of the rescue team of the Garse village, said, “We have made our own rescue team in the village as we are near the river. In case of flooding, we help people who are stuck. The authorities take time to reach. Till then, we can provide help. We have trained the people with the help of District Rescue. Even the children are trained.”
One member of the team immediately jumped into the water and held the woman till the other members set up the equipment. “There was a rock near the woman that she and her rescuer held on to while the others swam towards her to pull her out. All of us had life jackets and we used a rope. Thus, it was manageable to reach her, or else in monsoon people drown at a blink of an eye,” he added.
Veer Gaikar, a 12-year-old boy, was one of the rescuers.
-
Maha tussle: Thackeray sacks 2 leaders; 12 Shiv Sena MPs may form separate group
The Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction on Monday expelled former Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam and former MP Aanand Rao Adsul. There are speculation that both Ramdas and Adsul would join Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's camp. Ramdas's son Yogesh Kadam has already joined the Shinde camp. He was appointed as Shiv Sena leader in 2005. Last month, Shiv Sena MLA Shinde rebelled against the party along with 39 legislators.
-
Spice of Life | Oh, for the glorious days of simple yet robust living
Sometimes on a cloudless bright morning with the musical notes of chirping birds falling on my ears and the heavenly fragrance of jasmine floating in the balmy air, I step onto the lush, damp grass and give in to a 'not too familiar' surge of optimism, hoping that we will surely if slowly go back in time, to the old, glorious days of simple yet robust living.
-
Presidential poll: 396 of 403 MLAs in UP cast votes amid war of words
LUCKNOW A war of words continued in the corridors of power over opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha's alleged statement calling (when he was in BJP) Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav an ISI agent, as the voting to elect the 15th President of India progressed in the U.P. legislative assembly here on Monday. The Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's Abbas Ansari were conspicuous by their absence.
-
Rajasthan: BJP demands withdrawal of quota in Mahatma Gandhi English schools
The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan on Monday questioned the state government's order to reserve seats in Mahatma Gandhi English medium government schools for donors in lieu of work worth Rs 50 lakh and demanded its immediate withdrawal saying that it is a violation of the Right to Education Act.
-
HC directs Shirdi Saibaba Trust to pay pending dues to civic body
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) has set aside the June 2020 decision of the ad-hoc committee of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust at Shirdi, which put a stop on payment of the pre-decided fee of ₹42.51 lakh per month for sanitation and cleaning purposes of the town to the local civic body. The HC then directed the trust to pay the municipal council arrears from June 2020.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics