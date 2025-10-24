3-yr-old son exposes his father for strangling his mother

MUMBAI: Thanks to a 3-year-old’s bravery, his father was arrested for assaulting and murdering his mother. Accusing his wife of adultery, the 40-year-old labourer assaulted his wife and tried to pass off her death as an accident, said the police.

According to the Wadala Truck Terminus police, the 27-year-old victim, Chandadevi Ramsinghar Yadav, a resident of Pratiksha Nagar, Sion was admitted to the Sion Hospital on October 19 where she soon succumbed to her injuries. Her husband, Ramsinghar Kalluram Yadav, told the hospital authorities that her injuries were the result of a bad fall.

When Wadala police heard of the case from the Sion hospital, initially they registered it as an accidental death and began an inquiry. “Our teams started questioning the family members, neighbours and we spoke to the three-year-old son of the couple. The child told us about the assault on his mother,” said senior police inspector, Wadala T T police station, Manish Awale.

The post-mortem of the deceased further confirmed the assault, pointing to internal injuries which couldn’t have been caused by a mere fall, and marks of strangulation on the victim’s neck, the police said.

The police said that at first the accused insisted that the victim had fallen on the stairs, but when they told him about his son’s testimony, he began by admitting that he slapped her once, and eventually confessed to the crime.

According to the police, the accused suspected his wife of having an affair and had even confiscated her phone to keep a check on her. The police added that he had even placed a phone near the door with the camera turned on, to keep an eye on all those who came to his house.

The police said the 3-year-old boy has been handed over to his mother’s family, while the labourer was arrested on Wednesday and booked under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.