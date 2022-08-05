4 arrested for kidnapping businessman from Dombivli, demanding ransom of ₹50 lakh
The Dombivli Manpada police arrested four accused for abducting a plywood businessman from his shop in Dombivli and demanding a ransom of ₹50 lakh on August 3.
The accused held him in one of the villages in Shahapur, the police rescued him from there and arrested the accused.
The victim, Himmat Nahar, 45, runs a plywood business with his nephew and stays in a joint family. On Wednesday, when he was in his shop, one of the accused, Sanjay Vishwakarma, 39, came to the shop to buy plywood worth ₹3 lakh. The accused is seen on the CCTV footage of the shop. Vishwakarma knew Nahar as the two had done business earlier. He told Nahar that since he did not have cash, he would get it from an ATM. He returned in the afternoon saying he didn’t get the cash and convinced Nahar to come along to a nearby bank.
An officer from Manpada police station said, “As soon as Nahar got into their SUV, the other three accused were already present in the car and tied him up, took his phone and drove him to a small house in Shahapur. At around 9.30pm, his nephew, Jitu Nahar, got a phone call demanding a ransom of ₹50 lakh within one hour if they wanted Nahar alive. Once they arranged the cash, the accused said they would inform them about the location to drop the ransom.”
The accused called from different locations, making it difficult to trace the phone, and later switched off the phone.
Sunil Kurade, Assistant Police Commissioner, said, “The accused were calling Nahar’s nephew every two hours and asked him to come to a certain location and then changed the location after he reached there. In a similar way, they called him near Gotheghar village of Shahapur Taluka. After Jitu reached the spot with a bag of cash, the accused asked to deliver the bag but Jitu was reluctant to give it until they handed over his uncle. The accused argued with each other to arrive at a decision. Taking advantage of the situation, our team covered them from all sides and arrested the four. They took us to a small house where the victim was held. We rescued him safely.”
Arpita Mukherjee's life under threat; food, water must be tested: ED in court
Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee's life is under threat and her food and water need to be tested first and then should be given," said the Enforcement Directorate told the Special PMLA court on Friday. Special PMLA court judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu granted 14 days' judicial remand of Chatterjee and Mukherjee on a prayer by the ED.
Despite accidents and deaths, roads continue to be in bad shape in Thane district
Even after five commuters lost their lives in Thane district because of the bad condition of the roads, there has been no improvement. Since the onset of the monsoon this year, the district has witnessed five deaths due to potholes or bad roads. These include one on the Kajupada stretch of Ghodbunder and two along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. The story is the same along the other stretches.
Denied honorarium due to participation in kanwar yatra, says Muslim labourer
MEERUT Babu Khan, 52, a Muslim labourer and a devotee of Lord Shiva in Ranchad village of Baghpat district, has been participating in the Kanwar Yatra since 2018. He brings the kanwar from Haridwar's Har ki Pauri to his village, and this year too, he completed the ritual. Babu Khan said he embraces Islam, but respects all religions.
16 tigers died in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha this year: NTCA data
Sixteen tigers have died in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region this year, next only to Madhya Pradesh where 27 tiger deaths were reported, according to data compiled by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. According to NTCA, the 16 tigers died in the forest region of Nagpur, Chandrapur, Akola, Gondia, Umred, Bhandara, Bramhapuri, Allapalli and Gadchiroli. According to NTCA, Maharashtra recorded 184 tiger deaths in the decade from 2012 to August 2022.
Rahul Gandhi to visit Maharashtra as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Mumbai Amidst infighting in the state Congress, senior leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi will visit Maharashtra as part of the 3,500 km long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in October. Gandhi's foot-march, which is expected to be launched on October 2 from Kanyakumari, will cover the 3,500 km distance to Kashmir in 148 days. Gandhi is expected to cover around 380 km in around eight districts in the state and hold 10 public meetings.
