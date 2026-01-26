4 cops held in Mumbai for stealing during raid on suspected Bangladeshi nationals

An assistant police inspector and three constables attached to the RCF police station have been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and gold jewellery during a raid on suspected Bangladeshi nationals said to be residing illegally in Mumbai, police said. According to officials, the incident took place around a month ago during a drive against suspected illegal Bangladeshi nationals alleged to be living in the city without valid documents. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as assistant police inspector Vijay Sutar and constables Yogesh Khandge, Nemane and Petkar, all part of the police station’s Anti-Terrorism Cell unit. They were arrested after an internal inquiry found merit in a complaint lodged by a social worker.

According to officials, the incident took place around a month ago during a drive against suspected illegal Bangladeshi nationals alleged to be living in the city without valid documents. During one such operation, the team raided the house of an alleged Bangladeshi woman and stole money and jewels. “The police team came to the house and took away the cash and gold jewellery,” the social worker said in her complaint.

Following the allegations, senior officers ordered a preliminary inquiry. Investigators reviewed the sequence of events, recorded statements and examined material and found the complaint to be genuine, following which an FIR was registered against the four policemen under relevant legal provisions late Sunday night. Soon after the case was registered, the four were taken into custody.

The accused are currently in police custody and are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation, officials said.