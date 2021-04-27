4 Covid patients die at Thane hospital; kin allege oxygen shortage

Following the death of four patients at Vedant Hospital in Vartak Nagar, Thane early on Monday morning, relatives of patients alleged these deaths were due to lack of oxygen supply in the hospital. Thane district collector has initiated an inquiry into the incident by forming a special committee, led by IAS officer and Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation chief Pankaj Ashiya. The team will consist of officers from the district and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The relatives gathered at the hospital premises since around 4am and demanded an inquiry into the deaths.

Sadhna Patil, relative of 57-year-old Vijay Patil who lost his life on Monday morning, said, “My brother-in-law was admitted to this hospital on Saturday afternoon as he was not feeling well. His Covid test report arrived on Sunday afternoon stating he was positive. When we spoke to him on Sunday night, he said he was okay. But around 4am, we got a call from the hospital staff using the patient’s mobile to inform that my brother-in-law expired. We were shocked and reached the hospital at the earliest, but there was no response or information regarding his health from the hospital staff till 10.30am. We repeatedly called them and also requested them to let us in, but to no avail.”

With the presence of mourning relatives, the hospital had to beef up its security around 11am. Additional police were at the spot and civic officials visited the hospital. By noon, all the bodies were taken to the crematorium.

Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar said, “An inquiry committee has been formed. It will first collect information about patients who lost their lives and the health status since they were admitted at the said hospital. They will find out the reason for their death and the precise time, they will also inquire if their death is related to oxygen supply. If yes, we will find out who is responsible for the same. Moreover, if any medical negligence was involved in the death and the committee will inquire as to who is responsible for the same. It may also look into other details if necessary as part of the inquiry.”

Dr Ajay Singh from Vedant Hospital said, “We have an oxygen facility in the hospital. After checking our internal resources if we feel the need for additional oxygen, we ask TMC. We did the same on Monday and made use of the oxygen facility, there was no shortage. In a span of 12 hours, four patients have died and these are Covid-related deaths. We are ready to submit all details or necessary documents to the committee.”

Like Patil, there were three others who lost their lives around the same time. “My aunt, Aruna Pashte, 67, was admitted on Sunday evening. We were told by night that her oxygen was around 95 and her condition is stable. However, around 2am we received a call that the patient is critical and on oxygen. Around 4am, we were told she died,” said Roshan Pashte.

Eknath Shinde, urban development minister and guardian minister of Thane city, has ordered all government and private hospitals within Mumbai Metropolitan Region to conduct fire, electric and oxygen safety audit. This has to be done under the supervision of the district collector and municipal commissioner through a third-party expert body.