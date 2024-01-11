4 held for kidnapping, assaulting, and robbing auto driver in Govandi

MUMBAI: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 24-year-old man and robbing him of his mobile phone, ₹1,500 cash, and other valuables on Thursday in Govandi. HT Image

The accused are, Mohammad Arif Abdul Rehman Khan alias Tanna, Abdul Khan, Jitendra Yadav, and Vipin Singh.

Tanna is a history-sheeter and has several cases registered against him with the Shivaji Nagar area and the Govandi police stations, said police sources.

The victim, Dilshad Shaikh, is an auto driver by profession and lives in Govandi, along with his wife and two children. A few days ago, Shaikh had dropped his two friends - Shahil and Lucky, in his autorickshaw at Baba Nagar area in Govandi, where both fought with Tanna over some previous issues and assaulted Tanna.

Shaikh after dropping them waited at the spot for some time, which made Tanna think that Shaikh was with Sahil and lucky and started looking for all three of them, said senior inspector Shashank Shalke of the Deonar police station.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when Shaikh was walking towards his residence on Ghatkopar- Mankhurd Link Road and reached near Rafik Nagar. A car came and stopped near Shaikh, and Tanna got off and made him sit in the car.

They drove the car towards Lotus Junction. The victim alleged that all four accused were in the car, and they badly bashed him up in the car and snatched away his mobile phone and cash from his pocket, said Shelke.

The quartet later threw him out of the car at Lotus Junction in Govandi, threatening to kill him if he approached the police, said Shelke. The victim was so scared, and he informed his wife and duo, approached the police station, and reported the incident.

Based on his complaint, the accused were booked for kidnapping, robbery, and assault.