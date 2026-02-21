MUMBAI: The family of deceased businessman Dhrumil Patel, who was fatally struck by an SUV allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy earlier this month, has written to police alleging that they were approached “through references” with an offer of ₹40 lakh as “blood money” to settle the case. ₹40 lakh ‘blood money’ offer alleged in Ghatkopar accident involving minor SUV driver

The allegation was made in a February 14 letter addressed to the deputy commissioner of police (zone 6) from Mahesh Patel, Dhrumil’s uncle and the original complainant in the FIR registered at the Tilak Nagar police station.

The letter also claimed that social media accounts that had reported about the accident were being intimidated into taking down their posts, which he said “constitutes an attempt to influence, botch up and water down the investigation”.

While the letter refers to “relevant attachments” in support of the allegations, it is unclear whether any documentary or other proof of the alleged “blood money” offer was submitted.

These allegations were also recently communicated to the Vikhroli magistrate court during the hearing of the minor’s father’s bail plea. On Friday, advocate Ruben Mascarenhas, appearing for the victim’s family, argued that the bail application was not maintainable before the magistrate, submitting that after the addition of the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the offence had become triable exclusively by a sessions court.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mascarenhas said that the “accused’s father cannot say that he wasn’t aware of his son taking his vehicle, especially with so many social media posts where the minor is showing off stunts and other mischievous acts behind the wheel, putting his own and others’ lives in danger”.

The letter to the DCP was placed on record as the court heard arguments regarding the bail application of the accused’s father, who is in judicial custody for allegedly permitting a minor to drive. The victim’s family is expected to be heard next on February 23 before the court rules on the bail plea.

In the letter, Mahesh Patel wrote, “Word was sent to the family, through references, of the offer of ‘blood money’ of ₹40 lakh for ‘settlement’ of the case.”

He also expressed apprehension about the accused family’s alleged influence. “Given that the accused father of the CCL is from an affluent background and wields enormous influence, he is an entrepreneur and his brother is a builder, we have serious apprehensions of him using ‘money power’ to scuttle the ongoing investigation,” the letter said.

The complainant further alleged that an Instagram account, purportedly operated by the child in conflict with law (CCL), had earlier featured posts showing reckless driving and stunts that endangered lives. According to the letter, the content was removed “even while the accused is in police custody”, and the minor’s father had “enabled his conduct”.

Harshil Badra, another relative of Dhrumil Patel, said the family had been approached “through references” with the alleged offer. “They said, ‘You have incurred hospital bills of ₹25 lakh; we are giving you more.’ Will this bring our brother back?” he said.

Badra also alleged lapses in the investigation. “We have not been told how many people were in the SUV driven by the minor. They have not shared any CCTV footage. We have also learnt that the minor boy who was driving the vehicle has deleted his videos and photos of him performing stunts on various vehicles, which could have been good evidence to support the case that he was driving rashly,” he said, adding that the family has written to the police regarding this.

Dhrumil Patel, 33, and his wife, Minal, 32, were riding a scooter on February 5 when they were knocked down near Somaiya College in Vidyavihar by an SUV allegedly driven by the 17-year-old. Dhrumil succumbed to his injuries on February 15, while Minal remains hospitalised with severe injuries.

Since the driver is a minor, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. His father was arrested for allegedly permitting him to drive the vehicle. Following Dhrumil’s death, police added more stringent sections, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, to the FIR. The family has also demanded that the 17-year-old be tried as an adult.