40 Traffic cops transferred to control room for taking bribe

Thane: Around 40 members of the traffic police team of Mumbra, Thane, including a police inspector, shifted to the Thane control room as a punishment after a video went viral on social media of a warden from Mumbra taking bribes from commuters. HT Image

The incident, captured by a commuter, shows the Thane police illegally and forcefully taking bribes from the heavy vehicles in the Shilphata area.

Deputy commissioner of police Vinay Rathod inquired about the matter, after which the notice was issued stating the transfer of 39 police personnel and a police inspector of Mumbra traffic police, Suresh Khedekar.

Two months ago, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MLA Raju Patil also tweeted a video of wardens near Mumbra Bypass and Shilphata area stopping heavy vehicles and taking bribes from drivers, but no action was taken till the second video of the same issue went viral on February 16.

The Mumbra police and traffic police have been in the news for several illegal activities.

A senior police officer from Thane has confirmed the transfers of all officers citing the same reason. “The action has been taken after the inquiry was conducted questioning the illegal payment taken from the heavy vehicles near Shilphata area. The video went viral, and on that basis, the transfers of all teams have been ordered.”