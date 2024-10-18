Menu Explore
41.21 crore sanctioned Siddharth Vihar hostel

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 18, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Mumbai's government approved ₹41.21 crore for Siddharth Vihar hostel after intervention by minister Ramdas Athawale, aiming to restore Dr. Ambedkar's legacy.

Mumbai: After intervention by Ramdas Athawale, People’s Education Society (PES) chairman and central minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment, the state government has approved 41.21 crore for Siddharth Vihar hostel at Wadala.

<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41.21 crore sanctioned Siddharth Vihar hostel
41.21 crore sanctioned Siddharth Vihar hostel

In February 2015, Siddhartha Vihar Hostel in Wadala was declared dilapidated by BMC and was demolished. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had constructed this hostel to provide affordable accommodation to Dalit students. The same year, the state government committed to developing sites associated with Dr Ambedkar’s legacy. A 78 crore renovation proposal for the hostel was then prepared by architect Shashi Prabhu and was submitted to the government.

In September, HT had reported stating that four years after submitting the proposal, no funds were sanctioned for this hostel. On October 12, HT reported that Athawale is in talks with the government for approval of the funds for the hostel as well as for the Siddharth college.

On October 15, the state government issued a government resolution (GR) stating that the government is conditionally approving 41.21 crore for development of the hostel. As per the GR, PES must get the plan approved from an architect before the money is released. The plan must abide by the Public Works Department (PWD) rules.

Athawale penned a thanksgiving letter to the government for approving funds towards building the hostel.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
