Woman jumps to death from 16th-floor building in Thane

Thane: A 42-year-old woman died by suicide on Thursday in Thane West. According to police officials, the victim, who went to stay with her younger brother, jumped off a 16th-floor apartment at Haware City in Ghodbunder Road. HT Image

She was found in a pool of blood by residents of the housing society after they heard a loud thud as a result of the fall from the top.

She was rushed to Titan Medicity Hospital where the doctor declared her dead before arrival. The body was handed over to the family members for last rites after the post-mortem.

The woman resided in Ghatkopar with her 13-year-old daughter, her husband had passed away a few years ago. The Kasarvadavali police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the case. Upadhayay had come to stay with her younger brother in Thane.

Police inspector, Mahesh Masurkar of Kasarvadavali police station, said, “We do not suspect any foul play after preliminary investigation. We learnt that the woman was suffering from clinical depression after her husband’s death and that could be perhaps the trigger for the suicide. We will record the statement of the family members soon.”