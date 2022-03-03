45-year-old man arrested in Ambernath for raping dog
A 45-year-old man was arrested by the Ambernath police on Thursday for allegedly raping a street dog.
A social activist saw the person forcefully taking the dog to his house and later it was left out in a bad condition.
The accused was identified as Rizwan Shaikh, a resident of Sidharth Nagar, Ambernath. The accused does odd jobs for daily wages.
On Wednesday night, some street dogs were barking when Shaikh took one of them forcefully inside his home, locked the door and allegedly raped it.
A police official said, “The incident was witnessed by a social worker and a family staying near the accused. They saw the dog in a bad condition and took it immediately to a hospital. The dog is stable now. We have filed an FIR against the accused under IPC 377 and arrested him.”
