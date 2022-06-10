Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 45-year-old worker dies while trimming trees in Vashi
mumbai news

45-year-old worker dies while trimming trees in Vashi

A worker was hit by a high voltage power line while pruning a tree branch in Vashi on Friday afternoon, dies
The place where a worker died while trimming trees in a housing society in Vashi on Friday afternoon. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
The place where a worker died while trimming trees in a housing society in Vashi on Friday afternoon. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 09:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

A worker died after being hit by a high voltage power line while pruning a tree branch in Vashi on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Gautam Yadav (45).

Yadav had climbed a tree in the premises of a Vashi society on Friday afternoon to prune the branches. He came in contact with the high voltage power line that passes through the side of one of the trees. He was hit hard and died on the spot and stayed hung from a tree branch.

Vashi fire brigade officials reached the spot and brought the body down.

“The society had sought permission from us to get the branches trimmed before the monsoon began, for which we had granted the permission. Branches of more than 50 trees were to be pruned. As the society is very old, they had many old trees. In the permission letter, we have mentioned that it is their responsibility to look after the property and life during the process and to provide adequate security,” Sukhdev Yedve, Vashi ward officer, said.

A case of accidental death has been registered with Vashi police and further investigations are on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out