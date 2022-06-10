45-year-old worker dies while trimming trees in Vashi

A worker died after being hit by a high voltage power line while pruning a tree branch in Vashi on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Gautam Yadav (45).

Yadav had climbed a tree in the premises of a Vashi society on Friday afternoon to prune the branches. He came in contact with the high voltage power line that passes through the side of one of the trees. He was hit hard and died on the spot and stayed hung from a tree branch.

Vashi fire brigade officials reached the spot and brought the body down.

“The society had sought permission from us to get the branches trimmed before the monsoon began, for which we had granted the permission. Branches of more than 50 trees were to be pruned. As the society is very old, they had many old trees. In the permission letter, we have mentioned that it is their responsibility to look after the property and life during the process and to provide adequate security,” Sukhdev Yedve, Vashi ward officer, said.

A case of accidental death has been registered with Vashi police and further investigations are on.