4TH PHASE WRAP-UP: Over 59.51% voter turnout recorded in 11 constituencies

MUMBAI: The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls saw 11 constituencies going to the polls on Monday—five of these in western Maharashtra and three each from North and Central Maharashtra. While there was a comparatively poor response from voters in the urban constituencies of Pune, Shirur and Maval, rural constituencies such as Nandurbar, Beed and Jalna saw a good turnout, which could touch 68%. Navi Mumbai, India - May 13, 2024: People Voters show ID Cards before casting their votes during Lok Sabha Election 2024 at Zilla Parishad Urdu School at Taloja in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Until 11pm on poll day, the 11 constituencies reported a turnout of 59.51%, which is expected to cross 60%, as many polling stations reported long queues at the closing hour of 6 pm on Monday. “Owing to high temperatures in many parts, voters are turning up late in the evening, leading to the actual voting ending late,” said an official from the Election Commission. “As per the trends in the first three phases, we have witnessed an addition of at least 8% in the final turnout.”

Of the five western Maharashtra constituencies—Pune, Maval, Ahmednagar, Shirdi and Shirur—the ruling BJP and Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena hold the first four, while Shirur has an NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP. Leaders from the parties say that though Ahmednagar and Shirdi are witnessing a close contest between the two alliances, the ruling alliance could well retain its tally in western Maharashtra.

In Pune, the BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol is facing the Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar, while sitting BJP MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil is contesting NCP (SCP) candidate Nilesh Lanke at Ahmednagar. The Maval sitting MP (Shinde Sena) Shrirang Barne is facing Sanjoy Vaghire of the Shiv Sena (UBT), while in Shirur, the sitting MP of the NCP (SCP) has been pitted against Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil of the NCP (Ajit Pawar). Shirdi is seeing a straight fight between sitting MP Sadashiv Lokhande (Shinde Sena) and Bhausaheb Wakchaure of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

In Marathwada region, Beed, Jalna and Aurangabad went to the polls with a mixed response from voters. Although union minister Raosaheb Danve, pitted against the Congress’ Kalyan Kale, is believed to be on safe ground in Jalna, the BJP’s OBC face Pankaja Munde is facing a neck-and-neck fight with the NCP (SP)’s Bajrang Sonawane. In Aurangabad, the headquarters of Marathwada, the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Chandrakant Khaire, who is facing sitting AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel and the Shinde Sena’s Sandipan Bhumare, appears to have the edge over his rivals.

In North Maharashtra, all three seats—Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Raver—are held by the BJP, which has a fair chance of retaining them, although the Nandurbar seat, where incumbent Hina Gavit is facing the Congress’ Goval Padvi, is a close contest. In Jalgaon, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has pitted Karan Pawar against the BJP’s Smita Wagh. Raksha Khadse, the sitting BJP MP of Raver is facing Shriram Patil of the NCP (SP).

Of the 11 seats that are going to the polls, seven are held by the BJP, two by the Shinde-led Sena, one by the NCP (SCP) and one by AIMIM. “It is a task for the BJP as well as the Shinde Sena to retain their incumbent tally from the seats that went to the polls on Monday, as at least four seats held by the ruling parties are on a sticky wicket,” said a BJP leader. “This could result in the opposition alliance gaining one or two seats.”