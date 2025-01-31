Menu Explore
4-year-old girl run over by a reversing pick-up van

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jan 31, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: A four-year-old girl was fatally run over by a reversing pickup van on Wednesday morning while on her way to the doctor with her mother.

4-year-old girl run over by a reversing pick-up van

According to police, the van, travelling from Kharkopar village to Sector 8, Ulwe, suddenly reversed without warning. The child, who had let go of her mother’s hand and was walking behind, was struck and crushed under the wheels.

The driver, 26-year-old Sawan Khanamiya Singdival from Surat, Gujarat, residing in Taloja, was arrested.

“The mother, carrying an infant, was unaware that her daughter had fallen behind. The driver failed to check his surroundings before reversing, leading to the accident,” said senior inspector Arjun Rajane of Ulwe police station.

