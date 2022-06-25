5 detained for vandalising MP Shrikant Shinde’s office; Sena workers hit the road for Thackeray
Ulhasnagar/Navi Mumbai: The police has detained five persons for vandalising the office of Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, son of rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde, at Gol Maidan locality in Ulhasnagar. This is the first such incident of vandalism in Thane since the Eknath Shinde-led rebel group caused the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.
On Saturday morning, around five persons arrived outside the office shouting slogans against the Shinde clan. They pelted stones on the photo of Shrikant Shinde.
“His office was vandalised by five people using wooden rods and stones. Apart from this no other instances of vandalism have been reported so far,” said Arun Ashan, a Shiv Sena leader from Ulhasnagar.
“The five persons involved in vandalism were immediately caught by our team and we are investigating the matter. Security has been beefed up in the area and across the city,” said an officer from Ulhasnagar police station.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena party workers protested in Navi Mumbai and Panvel in support of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Effigies were burnt and slogans were raised against Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs. In Nerul, former corporator and Shiv Sena deputy city chief, Satish Ramane, blackened Eknath Shinde’s face on a poster.
“CM has been facing major health issues yet he has worked hard for the state. Maharashtra cried when he left Varsha for Matoshree. These rebels want Uddhav Thackeray to join BJP today. These are the same people who wanted to resign when the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance was in power. This is a conspiracy by BJP and the planning was on for the past 6 months,” said Ramane.
In Kharghar, effigies of the rebel Sena MLAs were burnt, while posters were put up in Vashi in support of Thackeray.
Maval Shiv Sena MP Srirang Barne and former union minister Anant Geete along with Raigad Shiv Sena chief Baban Patil and Panvel chief Shirish Patil addressed party workers in Kharghar. Geete said, “We have to take an oath that rebels will not be forgiven. We will take action soon against the rebels.”
“This betrayal of trust when we have a chief minister of our party is shocking. It is our responsibility to strengthen Shiv Sena further,” said Barne.
Baban Patil a staunch Thackeray loyalist said, “We will throw Eknath Shinde out of the party. He has backstabbed our CM. Shiv Sainiks will not tolerate any insult to Matoshree which is revered by all. Eknath Shinde has been made by Shiv Sena.”
-
Dighi Port seeks additional 304 HA of land to grow three times as large
Mumbai: The Dighi Port, situated in Ratnagiri's Murud and Shreevardhan talukas, has submitted a proposal to the Union Environment Ministry seeking to reclaim an additional 304 hectares of land from the adjoining Arabian Sea and Rajapuri Creek to expand its premises and operations. For comparison, the BMC's Coastal Road project in Mumbai involves the reclamation of 110 hectares of land from the Arabian Sea.
-
A combative Aaditya names and shames rebels
Mumbai: Hours after the Shiv Sena's national executive affirmed faith in the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, his heir apparent Aaditya Thackeray made hAaditya Thackeray'sown outreach to party workers at Mahalaxmi. While Aaditya Thackeray addressed party workers at Mahalaxmi's Lala Lajpatrai college, party MP Arvind Sawant addressed workers at an auditorium in Charni Road, and Sena chief spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut addressed a gathering of workers in Kandivali.
-
Man booked for insulting Prophet in WhatsApp group
Bhiwandi: The repercussions of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's statement against Prophet Mohammad are still felt in Bhiwandi city, with another case registered by the police on Saturday against a 27-year-old man who sent a similar kind of message (which Sharma had shared earlier) on one of the WhatsApp groups. He had some arguments over petty issues in the group, so he posted a message and video humiliating Prophet Mohammad.
-
Eknath Shinde slams govt for ‘withdrawing’ police protection as rebel MLAs’ offices vandalised
Mumbai: Revolting Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday alleged that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security of the rebel legislators with him in a bid to pressurise him. Home minister Dilip Walse-Patil also said police have been asked to provide security to the families of the rebel legislators. The police has detained five persons for vandalising the office of son of rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, at Gol Maidan locality in Ulhasnagar.
-
Emergency a dark chapter in country’s democracy: U.P. dy CM Pathak
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday felicitated those who had opposed the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government on this day 47 years ago (June 25, 1975). In the presence of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, the Emergency fighters narrated those years when all freedom was curtailed and those opposing the curbs on fundamental rights were dealt with sternly.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics