5% of Navi Mumbai population not taken first vaccination dose against Covid, claims NMMC

Even as Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has crossed the target assigned by the State for vaccinating the first dose, it feels that there could be around 5% population yet to get their first dose.

In ‘har ghar dastak’ campaign, around 4,500 have received their first dose via door-to-door campaign and railway station booths till now.

“The population in Navi Mumbai is a floating one and the numbers are notional. There would definitely be people remaining for their first dose. We will soon figure out the estimated number after consulting all the Urban Primary Health heads. The number of people coming for their first dose is much less than what it used to be. Hence, the number of people remaining would be less than 10%,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

Meanwhile, a health officer attached to NMMC has said that the percentage of people remaining for the first dose would be around 5%.

In the door-to-door campaign that has now started in gaothans, the civic officials have been assigned to first identify the people yet to take their first or second dose.

“After identifying the person, he/she is informed about the centres where he/she can go. Even then if there is hesitancy, the person is counselled and then vaccinated at home itself. Initially, it was mass-awareness that was being done for vaccination. Now, we are doing one-to-one awareness and even counselling wherever required,” Bangar added.

Till now, in 133 sessions, around 4,404 people have received their first dose in the ‘har ghar dastak’ programme and 5,662 received their second dose. The maximum number of people who have got their first dose is 399 from Ghansoli in 10 sessions, followed by 383 in Ithanpada in seven sessions. The vaccination booths have been set up in Vashi, Nerul and Ghansoli railway stations as well. While Vashi and Nerul have had six sessions till date, one session has occurred in Ghansoli.

The highest number of people who got their first dose is at Ghansoli railway station with 296 people followed by 156 at Vashi railway station and 61 at Nerul railway station. Meanwhile, 1,087 people have received their second dose from the railway station booths with 514 at Ghansoli, 474 at Vashi and 99 at Nerul. Till now, a total of 11.45 lakh people have received their first dose in Navi Mumbai and 6.83 lakh received their second dose.