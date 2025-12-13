Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
50% water cut in Thane for five days, pipeline repairs underway

ByKaptan Mali
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 06:34 am IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated urgent repairs, which are expected to be completed by December 15

THANE: A 50% water cut has been announced in the city for the next few days after fresh leakages were detected in the main pipeline supplying water from the Pise Dam to the Temghar treatment plant. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated urgent repair works, which are expected to be completed by December 15.

Atul Kulkarni, a TMC water supply official, said that the pipeline that supplies water from Pise reservoir to Temghar water treatment plant was first damaged on Saturday during Mahanagar Gas Limited’s (MGL) CNG tunnelling work at Kalyan Phata, prompting the TMC to impose a 30% cut earlier this week. While that leakage was fixed by Thursday, officials said the ageing line suffered two additional leaks in the same stretch.

“We later found two more major leaks in the same pipeline and decided to repair them on urgent basis, to prevent further water loss. For facilitating the repair work, water supply will be carried out zone-wise in batches of 12 hours each, up to December 15,” Kulkarni said. The work began on Thursday evening, but as parts of the pipeline are several decades old, the process is expected to take at least four more days. Water supply across the city will be cut by 50% until the repairs are completed.

News / Cities / Mumbai / 50% water cut in Thane for five days, pipeline repairs underway
