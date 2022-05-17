50 years since maiden journey, Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express set for an upgrade

MUMBAI: As it completes fifty years of running, the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express -- one of the most popular trains -- is set to get an upgrade with Vande Bharat coaches.

The Rajdhani Express was introduced on May 17, 1972, connecting the financial capital of the country with the national capital in the fastest on the railway line. Initially, the train consisted of four chair car coaches, one AC first class and two AC sleeper class coaches.

The first Rajdhani Express was introduced between Howrah and New Delhi in 1969 but the one between Delhi and Mumbai got more attention.

The premium train was introduced with upgraded passenger safety coaches in 2003. Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with anti-climbing features, which prevent coaches from climbing over one another during a derailment resulting in fewer fatalities, and with higher operating speed were introduced in the Rajdhani.

The journey between Mumbai and New Delhi is 15 hours and 32 minutes and the express is the fastest train between Mumbai and Delhi. Initially, when the train was introduced the distance was covered in 19 hours.

Further, the Railways is expecting to reduce the travel time to 12 hours with its plan to increase the speed of the train to 160 kmph.

To commemorate the event, Western Railway on Tuesday revealed a postal cover and presented souvenir tickets and mementoes to passengers travelling by the express. Qamrurraman Sarang, 90, said that he travelled by train on its maiden journey also on Tuesday.

“The train completed 50 glorious years in the service of the nation and to mark this occasion, a befitting celebration was organised at Mumbai Central station before the departure of this iconic train. Two of the Western railway staff who retired from railway service working in this prestigious train and one serving employee shared their memorable experiences on the train,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway.

The plan to upgrade its coaches with the advanced Vande Bharat trains was announced at the function.

“In a few years the train coaches will be upgraded to Vande Bharat coaches,” said GVL Satyakumar, divisional railway manager, Western Railway.