MUMBAI: The Virar police on Tuesday arrested the 50-year-old man, who had allegedly sexually assaulted three minor girls at his home, from Surat, Gujarat. He has been brought to Mumbai and will be produced in court on Wednesday, according to Lalu Toure, senior police inspector of Virar Police Station. 50-yr-old who raped three minor girls arrested in Surat

According to the police, the accused and all three rape survivors are residents of the same building in Virar. After the case was registered on a complaint filed by the mother of two of the girls who are sisters, the accused had absconded, and police were searching for him.

The crime came to light when the mother overheard her daughters mentioning about it during a verbal fight at home on February 23. On probing, the girls revealed that they were being sexually assaulted by their friend’s ‘boyfriend’ who is also their neighbour.

The mother immediately went to the police station and reported the matter after which a case of rape was registered. Police swung into action but by this time the accused had fled.

The accused, a history sheeter, had brought the 16-year-old daughter of an acquaintance home to live with him. He then started sexually abusing the girl, who introduced him to the two sisters, who live in the same building, aged 13 and 14 years. The accused lured the two sisters to his home on the pretext of partying and started abusing them too. The girls told their mother that he had been sexually abusing them for months and had threatened to kill them if they revealed it to anyone.

According to the police, the accused in his statement said that he had met the father of the 16-year-old in jail where he was also serving a sentence. The father had allegedly asked him to take care of his teenaged daughter. Hence, after being released from jail, he met the girl and brought her home.

The police said that he had been sexually exploiting the 16-year-old for the last one and a half years and the two sisters for one and a half months.