 52 bikers arrested for racing on WEH, 34 bikes seized | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

52 bikers arrested for racing on WEH, 34 bikes seized

ByMegha Sood
Jun 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

In a special drive conducted in the early hours of Monday, the Kherwadi police arrested 52 bikers and seized 34 bikes for allegedly racing and performing stunts on the Western Express Highway (WEH)

MUMBAI: In a special drive conducted in the early hours of Monday, the Kherwadi police arrested 52 bikers and seized 34 bikes for allegedly racing and performing stunts on the Western Express Highway (WEH). The operation, which took place from Kherwadi Junction to Milan Subway, targeted reckless bikers on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

Mumbai, India. June 17, 2024. Mumbai police arrested 52 bikers and seized 34 bikes for racing and reckless driving on the Western Express Highway near Bandra in Mumbai during the night patrolling. June 17, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India. June 17, 2024. Mumbai police arrested 52 bikers and seized 34 bikes for racing and reckless driving on the Western Express Highway near Bandra in Mumbai during the night patrolling. June 17, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Based on a tip-off about these activities, police personnel sealed the WEH from Bandra to Malad. The drive, which began shortly after midnight and lasted until 4am, was initiated under the instructions of Dikshitkumar Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 8. All police stations under his jurisdiction were directed to intensify efforts to arrest bikers engaging in such dangerous activities, especially during festival periods.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“We have registered two First Information Reports and booked 52 bikers and pillion riders for endangering their own lives and the lives of others,” said an officer from the Kherwadi police station. The bikers were charged with speeding and rash driving.

“These operations are crucial, particularly on festival days, as young boys aged between 17 and 22 often pick up their bikes to perform hazardous stunts on the roads,” added the officer.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / 52 bikers arrested for racing on WEH, 34 bikes seized
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On