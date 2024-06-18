52 bikers arrested for racing on WEH, 34 bikes seized

MUMBAI: In a special drive conducted in the early hours of Monday, the Kherwadi police arrested 52 bikers and seized 34 bikes for allegedly racing and performing stunts on the Western Express Highway (WEH). The operation, which took place from Kherwadi Junction to Milan Subway, targeted reckless bikers on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha. Mumbai, India. June 17, 2024. Mumbai police arrested 52 bikers and seized 34 bikes for racing and reckless driving on the Western Express Highway near Bandra in Mumbai during the night patrolling. June 17, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Based on a tip-off about these activities, police personnel sealed the WEH from Bandra to Malad. The drive, which began shortly after midnight and lasted until 4am, was initiated under the instructions of Dikshitkumar Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 8. All police stations under his jurisdiction were directed to intensify efforts to arrest bikers engaging in such dangerous activities, especially during festival periods.

“We have registered two First Information Reports and booked 52 bikers and pillion riders for endangering their own lives and the lives of others,” said an officer from the Kherwadi police station. The bikers were charged with speeding and rash driving.

“These operations are crucial, particularly on festival days, as young boys aged between 17 and 22 often pick up their bikes to perform hazardous stunts on the roads,” added the officer.