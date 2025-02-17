Menu Explore
52 bikes seized, bikers booked for rash driving

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 17, 2025 06:46 AM IST

MUMBAI: Police seized 52 bikes and booked riders for reckless racing at Reclamation and WEH in a special operation following public complaints.

MUMBAI: In a special drive conducted on Sunday, officers from the Bandra and Kherwadi police stations booked 52 riders and seized their bikes for allegedly racing and performing stunts at the Reclamation and the Western Express Highway (WEH). The operation, which took place from Kherwadi Junction to Reclamation, targeted reckless bikers driving dangerously.

Mumbai, India – 16, Feb 2025: Two wheeler bikes at kherwadi Police station, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Feb 16, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India – 16, Feb 2025: Two wheeler bikes at kherwadi Police station, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Feb 16, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

In the early hours of Sunday, the main control room received multiple calls about motorcycle racing taking place on Bandra Reclamation, Mount Mary Road, and WEH in Kherwadi. The control room immediately informed the respective police stations. Following this, a special drive was planned by the Bandra Police and Kherwadi Police, said a police officer.

During the drive, the police seized a total of 52 motorcycles from 52 bikers. Bandra Police station has registered 14 cases against individuals under sections 281 (driving in a rash or negligent manner endangering human life), 125 (endangering the safety of others) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The Kherwadi Police Station registered 38 cases against individuals under the same sections.

“We took action as soon as we were alerted about the races,” said a police officer from Bandra police station. “We have seized the bikes and sent the bikers a notice to be present at the police station for investigation.”

