525 AC electric buses to join BEST fleet by December
The city’s public transport will soon take the eco-friendly route as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is set to replace half of its fleet of buses with electric ones by June 2023.
The first batch of 525 new air-conditioned (AC) electric buses will arrive in the city by December this year. These will be part of the deal signed with Olectra Greentech Limited, a Hyderabad-based electric vehicle company, to deliver 2,100 electric buses over a period of 12 months.
Going by this estimate, there will be nearly 2,000 electric AC and non-AC buses by next year, which will include AC electric double-decker buses. BEST is currently operating 386 electric buses.
Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST, said, “We are expecting 525 buses in the next six months. The buses will be completely electric.”
BEST, which is the second largest mass transport system after the suburban train network, has planned to have its entire fleet – around 3,500 buses – replaced with electric ones by 2027.
Olectra on Monday announced that it had received an order from BEST to supply 2,100 electric buses at a cost of ₹3,675 crore. The buses will be procured on wet lease, which means BEST does not own the vehicles but provides the contractor at per-km price.
“This is the biggest order in the Indian electric mobility history. The order is to supply 2,100 electric buses on a gross cost contract for 12 years. The buses will be delivered over a period of 12 months,” a statement from Olectra said.
The electric buses are being procured under the Centre’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles II scheme that promotes use of electric vehicles in the country.
BEST had in September 2021 approved a proposal for the procurement of electric buses.
₹1,100 being transferred to students’ parents for buying uniform, other items: UP govt
UCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday informed the members of the state assembly that ₹1,100 was being transferred to the bank accounts of parents of students in primary schools through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to buy uniform, school bag, a pair of shoes, socks and a sweater and there was no question of buying these items through school management committees. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed apprehension that the state government may stop the DBT later.
Leopard trapped by forest dept after death of woman burnt alive by villagers
A leopard caught in a cage kept by forest officials after a woman was killed on May 15 was burnt alive by angry villagers in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Tuesday. Conservator of forests Garhwal region, Nityanand Pandey said local forest officials had placed a cage in the area after a leopard killed a woman in Pauri's Saplodi village. The charred remains of the leopard were sent for post-mortem.
Mughal kings’ names painted on toilets in UP’s Jalaun, BJP leader booked
KANPUR District vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jalaun, Kapil Tomar, was booked after names of Mughal and other Muslim emperors were found painted on the walls of different public toilets in the district, said police. Tomar had allegedly hired a painter who wrote the names of Humayun, Akbar, Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb, Allauddin Khilji and others on the public toilets, stated the FIR. The painter, Anish Kumar, was arrested.
Five of a family killed in smash-up in Bulandshahr
MEERUT Five people of a family, including two children, died and six others were injured in a road smash-up in Bulandshahr district on Tuesday morning. They were on their way to Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. District magistrate of Bulandshahar Chandra Prakash Singh and SSP S K Singh visited the spot and monitored the rescue work. The bodies were sent for post mortem examination. The injured include Jaswant Singh, Damini, Sinki, Rinki, Harendra and Baby.
Weather turns pleasant in Lucknow, maximum temperature drops 9 degrees below normal
Weather in the state capital turned pleasant a day after rain as the maximum temperature dropped by 5.6 degrees Celsius in 24 hours. The day temperature on Tuesday stood at 30.2 degrees Celsius which was nine degrees below normal. It was 35.8 degrees on Monday. In fact day temperature across the state dropped below 40 degrees Celsius mark. Etawah remained hottest with maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius.
