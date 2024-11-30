NAVI MUMBAI: A total of 527 structures in Navi Mumbai have been declared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) as “dilapidated” for the year 2024-25. The list was released following a comprehensive survey undertaken to determine structures that are not stable and pose a risk to human life. The civic administration has made it mandatory to get a structural audit done, to ensure that buildings constructed more than 30 years ago are in good condition. 527 Navi Mum bldgs declared ‘dilapidated’

The survey by NMMC is conducted as per section 264 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act (MMCA), including sub-sections 1,2,3, and 4. The time period of 30 years is to be calculated from the date the building was first occupied or when the occupancy certificate (full or partial) was issued.

Structural audit for buildings over 30 years old is to be undertaken by a registered construction engineer or structural engineer listed in the panel of NMMC.

The audit and submission of the report are to be made with the concerned ward office or the town planning department before March 31, 2025. Those failing to abide by the norms laid down by NMMC will have to pay a hefty fine. “As per the provision of state Municipal Corporation Act, Section 3948 A, non-compliance will attract a penalty of either ₹25,000, or an amount equivalent to the annual property tax of the property, whichever is higher,” said an officer from the town planning department.

Meanwhile, for those buildings undergoing redevelopment, or availing redevelopment benefits, or were constructed less than 30 years ago, NMMC has made it mandatory to get the audit done by IIT Bombay.

“There were instances wherein the structural audit report of buildings which were just 15 years old were manipulated to get it declared as dilapidated and get it redeveloped. So, it has been made mandatory by the commissioner to avail the structural audit report through IIT,” said deputy municipal commissioner, encroachment, Dr Rahul Gethe.