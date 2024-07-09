53 flights cancelled at Mumbai airport, 27 diverted due to low visibility

Mumbai: As many as 53 flights, both domestic and international, were cancelled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday due to low visibility amid continuous downpours. The weather led to the diversion of 27 aircraft to nearby airports. HT Image

Of the 52 cancelled flights till 11 am, 42 were operated by IndiGo, which included 22 arrivals and 20 departures, 6 Air India flights (3 arrivals and 3 departures), 2 Air India Express flights and 1 Qatar Airways departure. The government-owned Alliance Air also had to cancel two flights (one departure and one arrival) on Monday, a source added.

The visibility was very low and this led to the suspension of the runway between 2.22 am and 3.40 am. Thereafter, priority was given to arrivals, and delaying departures, and consequential changes were made to accommodate diverted flights.

Low visibility presents several challenges to aircraft operations and can make landing impossible and increases the risk of runway incursions by aircraft.

Several airlines have issued specific advisories stating that several flights arriving and departing Mumbai have been delayed, diverted, or cancelled because of the heavy rains. Some airlines have offered the option to seek alternate flights or claim a full refund.

A CSMIA spokesperson said, “Inclement weather at CSMIA on July 8 led to temporary suspension of flights. CSMIA has deployed airport personnel across the terminals to support passengers and provide them with necessary assistance. As part of our commitment to passenger safety and comfort, CSMIA has also made provision for additional seating and water for passengers. The airport is also in close contact with local authorities, the spokesperson said.

The passengers were asked to connect with their respective airlines and check the schedule before arrival at the airport.

The Juhu aerodrome was closed on Monday. It is mainly used for operating helicopters that cater to Oil and Natural Gas Commission rigs. The entire airport was waterlogged and officers of the Airport Authority of India had asked BMC to pump out water. Normally, the Juhu airport witnesses 80 to 90 take-offs and landings by helicopters. The operation of fixed-wing aircraft will be shut down for a few days.