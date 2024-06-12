 55-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Chembur | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
55-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Chembur

ByManish K Pathak
Jun 12, 2024 08:30 AM IST

55-year-old Uttam Solwande from Tilak Nagar killed in hit-and-run accident. Auto-rickshaw hit him, causing severe head injuries. Police investigating.

MUMBAI: A 55-year-old Tilak Nagar resident was killed in a hit-and-run accident after a speeding auto-rickshaw hit him when he was on his way home.

“The deceased, Uttam Solwande, who worked as a security guard in a Satyam Shopping Centre, Ghatkopar, had sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead,” said senior inspector Deepak Bagul of the Tilak Nagar police station.

Solwande, living in the Indira Nagar area of Govandi with his wife Nalini and daughter Neha, left for work on Sunday but failed to return home by 7am on Monday. Concerned, his wife contacted Solwande’s cousin brother, Gopi, 49, who went to investigate. Upon inquiry with individuals at the workplace, Gopi learned that Solwande had left work around 5am on his bicycle. During his return journey, Gopi found Solwande’s bicycle outside Balaji Tyres shop, accompanied by bloodstains on the road, said a police official.

Upon inquiry, locals informed him that Solwande had been involved in an accident and was taken to Rajawadi Hospital. Gopi proceeded to the hospital, where he was informed by a police officer that Solwande had passed away during treatment

The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case under sections 304A (causing death due to rash and negligent act), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 279 (driving or riding a vehicle in a negligent manner) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act against the unknown auto driver.

Wednesday, June 12, 2024
