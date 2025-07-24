Search
56-year-old killed in a drunken brawl

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 08:56 am IST

They both were drunk and got into a fight on the footpath, and the former attacked the latter with stones, said a police officer.

Mumbai: A 41-year-old man from Gamdevi was arrested for allegedly killing a 56-year-old man on Tuesday. They both were drunk and got into a fight on the footpath, and the former attacked the latter with stones, said a police officer.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the accused Vedprakash Mishra, a resident of Daryasagar Society in Gamdevi, was drunk and was walking back home. When he reached Carmichael Road, Arvind Jadhav, who was also drunk, came in his way, and the two started to push each other. Mishra allegedly attacked Jadhav with stones and seriously injured him, after which the passersby rushed Jadhav to Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, where he succumbed to his injuries, said the officer.

The hospital staff informed the police about the incident. Subsequently, Mishra was arrested from the Mahalaxmi temple area and booked for murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

