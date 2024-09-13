57-year-old sweeper arrested for groping minor in elevator

MUMBAI: The Kashimira police on Wednesday arrested a 57-year-old sweeper for allegedly groping and molesting a 12-year-old girl inside the elevator of a high-rise in Mira Road. HT Image

The incident occurred at 4pm when the girl returned from her tuition classes. When she entered the building and walked towards the lift, she saw the accused following her.

On getting inside the lift, the accused, Rajendra Tusabar, groped her. Despite raising an alarm, since the elevator’s metal door was closed, residents did not hear her. The man molested the girl, grabbed her neck and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

The accused then let her go to her 13th-floor flat. The scared girl entered her house and began crying. Her mother noticed she was manhandled, and her hair was messed up, when she asked her, the girl told her mother about the molestation.

The girl’s mother then approached the Kashimira police and based on her complaint a case was registered against Tusabar under section 74 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita along with section 8 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, 2012 for molesting the minor girl.

Within an hour of the case being registered, the police arrested the sweeper.

According to police officers, cases of sexual assault on women are being taken seriously by the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police. As per the statistics, in the past eight months, 276 cases of molestation have been registered in the region. Of those, 79 cases are related to sexual assault on underage girls and are registered under penal sections of the POCSO Act.