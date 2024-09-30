Mumbai train delays: 150-175 WR services to be hit by track work this week

Mumbai: Daily commuters on the Western Line are likely to face delays between Monday and Friday (Sept 30 to Oct 4) as speed restrictions will be imposed between Goregaon-Kandivali owing to track-related works that will have a cascading effect on train services. Daily commuters on the Western Line are likely to face delays between Monday and Friday. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The speed restriction is being enforced in connection with the ongoing re-laying of the 5th and 6th railway lines between Ram Mandir and Kandivali railway stations.

As per details shared by Western Railway officials, train disruption will include cancellation of 150 to 175 suburban train services between September 30 to October 4.

The cancellation of services will be to adjust the train’s daily schedule owing to a speed restriction of 30 kmph being imposed on all four railway lines between Ram Mandir and Malad stations.

This will affect both local and through services.

The redoing of railway lines is part of the critical infrastructure project to decongest Mumbai’s suburban railway network which is one of the busiest in the world.

“Train services are expected to return to normal by October 4, except during block durations. However, due to the unavailability of the Goregaon loop, all four fast morning services from Goregaon will remain cancelled during this period,” said Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer, of Western Railway.

In the last month, railway authorities have shifted all four railway lines towards the west and changed the alighting and boarding side of the platform.

Such a shifting will allow for freeing up two lines for dedicated up and down lines for outstation trains.

Not only will the punctuality of suburban trains improve but also free up the existing fast lines to introduce more train services.