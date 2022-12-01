Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 6 medical interns suspended for ragging in Nagpur

6 medical interns suspended for ragging in Nagpur

Published on Dec 01, 2022 07:36 PM IST

The victim secretly filmed a video of the incident and lodged a complaint with the Central Anti-Ragging Committee of the college.

The college lodged a formal complaint with the local police and asked them to initiate action against the interns as per the existing laws. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

NAGPUR: The government-run medical college and hospital in Nagpur suspended six interns pursuing Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) after they were allegedly found ragging a fresher in the college. They were also debarred from the internship.

Dr Raj Gajbhiye, dean of the college, said that the incident happened in April when the victim went through mental and physical torture.

The victim secretly filmed a video of the incident and lodged a complaint with the Central Anti-Ragging Committee of the college. Sixteen members – along with the dean acting as the chairman – constitute the anti-ragging committee.

The committee immediately directed the college administration to enquire about the matter and initiate suitable action against the perpetrators. After an internal investigation, the committee submitted its report to the college administration on Tuesday.

“After getting the report, the college authorities initiated the action on Wednesday,” said Dr Gajbhiye. “We have already issued orders against the suspended interns to vacate the college hostels immediately.”

The college lodged a formal complaint with the local police and asked them to initiate action against the interns as per the existing laws.

Nitin Phatangare, the in-charge of the Ajni police station, said that they have requested the medical college authorities to send the finding of the anti-ragging committee.

“After procuring the anti-ragging committee’s report, we will initiate appropriate action against the interns as soon as we can. We will also detain the interns for interrogation,” he added.

