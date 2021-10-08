6 young Kalyan skaters enter record books

Six young skaters from Kalyan set a record in a championship in Belagavi, Karnataka. They completed 10,750 laps in 81 continuous hours of skating. The group managed to break the earlier record, which was 10,000 laps in 81 hours and entered their names in nine different records that include the Asia Book of Records and Indian Book of Records.

The 81-hour long skatathon was organised by the Shivganga Roller Skating Club, Belagavi in Karnataka, in September. The six skaters from Kalyan, representing the PS Skating Academy of Kalyan, who made the record are Advait Nair (11 years), Astha Naikar (11), Harsh Kevat (14), Ruchit Mule (8) and Harsimrat Kaur (5).

“After breaking this record, I want to be recognised as a national level skater. I will work hard for the same. I want to compete in national-level competitions,” said Advait Nair.

“When he was a toddler, he used to skate on toy cars that we bought for him. This is how we realised his interest in skating. We managed to find him an academy and help him learn the sport. Today, he has made us proud with the achievement. The dedication to win was inspiring,” said Sindhu Nair, 37, Advait’s mother.

The young skaters not only managed to break the previous record but also made a new record in nine record making platforms –Asia Book of Records, Indian Book of Records, Asia Pacific Records, Best India Ahead of Billion, Indian Achiever Book of Records, Extreme Records, Children Records, National Records and Global Records.

During the pandemic, the skaters used to practice on road in Kalyan (W) and also at a skating track in a school in Kalyan.