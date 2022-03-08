60 cases and zero deaths in city
Mumbai Mumbai reported 60 fresh Covid infections, while the state recorded less than 500 cases at 460 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, five deaths were reported in the state and the city reported zero deaths.
With 12,165 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.49 per cent on Tuesday. At present, there are 467 active patients in Mumbai and the rate of hospitalisation is 0.8 per cent. The positivity rate of the state is now 0.85 per cent.
Mumbai had a recovery rate of 98 per cent on Tuesday and a total of 77 patients recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours.
Dr Ishwar Gilada. secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, described the situation as stable. “We are in a comfortable situation as the positivity rate is less than 1%. In addition, the death rates have come down substantially,” said Dr Gilada. He said that there are bound to be fluctuations in numbers, but there is nothing to worry about.
Currently, the state has 3,209 active patients, of which Pune tops with 1,187, followed by Mumbai and Ahmedngar with 467 and 290 patients respectively.
The toll has now reached 1,43,745, with Pune leading with 20,158 deaths followed by Mumbai with 16,692 and Thane with 11,868.
