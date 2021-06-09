60-year-old runs over 9-month-old while reversing car, booked

The police have booked a 60-year-old man for running over a nine-month-old boy crawling in the parking lot of a building at Rabale on May 30.

The child succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on June 2.

According to the police, the boy’s father, a native of Nepal, worked as a security guard in the building.

“The accused is a resident of the building. He did not notice the boy while reversing the car. Later, he took the injured boy to a hospital, and also bore the expenses of his treatment,” said an officer from Rabale police station on condition of

anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

“We have booked the accused under sections 304-A, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We are now investigating the case,” he said.