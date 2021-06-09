Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 60-year-old runs over 9-month-old while reversing car, booked
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

60-year-old runs over 9-month-old while reversing car, booked

The police have booked a 60-year-old man for running over a nine-month-old boy crawling in the parking lot of a building at Rabale on May 30
READ FULL STORY
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:33 AM IST

The police have booked a 60-year-old man for running over a nine-month-old boy crawling in the parking lot of a building at Rabale on May 30.

The child succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on June 2.

According to the police, the boy’s father, a native of Nepal, worked as a security guard in the building.

“The accused is a resident of the building. He did not notice the boy while reversing the car. Later, he took the injured boy to a hospital, and also bore the expenses of his treatment,” said an officer from Rabale police station on condition of

anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

“We have booked the accused under sections 304-A, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We are now investigating the case,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.