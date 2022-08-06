63Cr due from motorists for various traffic violations in Navi Mumbai

With over ₹63Cr due in penalties from the commuters for various traffic violations, the Navi Mumbai traffic police have now warned over three lakh motorists to clear the fine amount before August 13 or face action.

A total of ₹63.79Cr is due in penalties currently from motorists for various traffic offences. The penalties have been levied on 3.44 lakh vehicles that include two-wheelers, auto rickshaws and cars.

Purshottam Karad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “We have been continuously apprehending traffic violators in our jurisdiction to inculcate traffic discipline in them. Those caught have been provided the facility of online payment so that they can pay at their convenience.”

However, many motorists have been ignoring the e-challans. He added, “We have started sending notices to such defaulters to be present in the Lok Adalat to be held at CBD court on August 13. They will have to pay the dues at the Lok Adalat or prior to that.”

Notices have been sent online as well as offline along with messages on their mobile number.

Karad said, “If the motorists still do not respond, then we shall take further legal action against them and they will have to appear in the court as per the decision of the Lok Adalat. Several of these offenders are repeat violators and hence strong action needs to be taken against them.”